JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

