JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPIU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,259,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth about $4,965,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $2,194,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

GGPIU stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

