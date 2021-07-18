JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Aviva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51. Aviva has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.