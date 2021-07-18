JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

