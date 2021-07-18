JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

