Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $7,307,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

