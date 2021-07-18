Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,656. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.47. Jupai has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69.

Get Jupai alerts:

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jupai by 33.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.