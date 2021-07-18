Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,656. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.47. Jupai has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69.
Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.
Jupai Company Profile
Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.
