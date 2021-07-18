Jupiter Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $547,106.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00147757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,368.36 or 0.99685706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

