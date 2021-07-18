Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

GRUB opened at $15.80 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $328,755.00. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,193. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,623,000 after buying an additional 803,847 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 379.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,007,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after buying an additional 796,992 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,994,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

