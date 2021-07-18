Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JENGQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 118,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,324. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.