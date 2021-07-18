Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 767,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,407. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.