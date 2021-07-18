KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 1,000,000 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.91. 178,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

