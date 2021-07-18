Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMDA opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 656,533 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

