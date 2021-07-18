Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Raised to C$6.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Karora Resources stock opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$544.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$4.69.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.4992914 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

