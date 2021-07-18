Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KYN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.93. 553,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,129 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $3,092,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $2,639,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $1,613,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

