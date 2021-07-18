KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 1,755 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, a holding company, provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyroprocessing equipment, including preheaters, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans, as well as calciner, bypass, and firing systems.

