Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.57.

KRP stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 2.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

