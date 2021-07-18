Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 61.3% in June

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,975. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2298 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

