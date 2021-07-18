Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KSPHF stock remained flat at $$19.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

