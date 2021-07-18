Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 11,407 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $301,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

