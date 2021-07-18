Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $361,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,671,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $125,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $249.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $776,575.02. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,844 shares of company stock worth $51,662,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

