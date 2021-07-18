Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

VFC opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

