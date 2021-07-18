Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

