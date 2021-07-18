Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75. Klépierre has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

