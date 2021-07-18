Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $82.17 million and $2.53 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00295892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00122407 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00158172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006778 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,840,733 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

