Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 830,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE KFY traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.90. 248,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,216. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

