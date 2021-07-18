K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €12.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.03 ($11.80).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €12.14 ($14.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

