KuCoin Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.99 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $837.66 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for $10.46 or 0.00032938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.00798907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.