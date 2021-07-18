Kusama Price Reaches $183.99 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $183.99 or 0.00579815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $88.56 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00147685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,715.07 or 0.99943052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.