L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. 12,658,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,981. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09. L Brands has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

