Lake Street Capital Boosts Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $113.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

