Langley Steinert Sells 31,098 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,847.18. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.61. 95,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,005. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $109.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

