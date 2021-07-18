Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) COO John J. Bolla Sells 2,253 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $54,905.61.

Shares of LNTH opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

