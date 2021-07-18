Lawrence Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total transaction of $1,984,500.00.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $204.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.71. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Universal Display by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Universal Display by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Universal Display by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

