Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

