Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.57. 24,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,125. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.