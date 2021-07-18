LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

