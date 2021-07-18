LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.87% from the company’s previous close.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

TREE stock opened at $184.73 on Friday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

