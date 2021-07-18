Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WAL traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. 1,403,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 183,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

