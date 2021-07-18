Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 61.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $4,734.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00373089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

