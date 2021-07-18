Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. Cormark lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,546. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$33.01 and a 12 month high of C$109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.47.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

