Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Up 48.5% in June

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 133,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LINC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

