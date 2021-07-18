Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Up 48.5% in June

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 133,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.99.
Several research firms have commented on LINC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.