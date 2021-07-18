Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 51,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,422,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.