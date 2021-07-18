LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SCD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 37,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $766,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

