L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $94.73.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

