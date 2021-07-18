Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,306.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $27.76 million and $90,306.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.00376862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.