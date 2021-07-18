Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

LOW opened at $196.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $141.88 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

