Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Luvu Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 94,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,894.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

