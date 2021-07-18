MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 574,622 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.37 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

