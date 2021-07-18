MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 574,622 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $20.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.37 and a beta of 1.05.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
