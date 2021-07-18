Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 256,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $517.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.